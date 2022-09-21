Live from Studio B: Selections from the Violoncelle Francophone tour

Join us live from Studio B Wednesday 9/21 at 2:06 p.m. for a live show with University of Montana cello professor Adam Collins and guest University of Montana pianist Chris Hahn as they celebrate the Violoncelle Francophone tour. Listen and enjoy a small taste of the magnificent works by French-speaking composers that Adam Collins and pianist Brian Locke will be performing during their recitals in five Montana cities. The music will span several continents, centuries, and genres to show the variety of music and cultures united by the French language.

