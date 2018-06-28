Listen live: Montana Folk Festival on MTPR

The Montana Folk Festival is coming up July 12 - 14 in Butte, and you can listen live on Montana Public Radio!

Don't miss the excitement of one of the largest free outdoor music festivals in the Northwest. Tune in live on MTPR Friday and Saturday for music from the Original Stage, including Reverie Road, The Jerry Douglas Band, Mr. Sipp, Le Vent du Nord, 79rs Gang, and more! It all starts at 7 p.m. Friday.

Follow Montana Public Radio and use #mtfolkfest on social media to share your photos and see updates during the festivities.

If you’re at the festival, stop by MTPR’s tent to say hi and get some stickers.

Whether you’re tuned in online, on your radio or on site, we’ll see you July 12 and 13, right here on Montana Public Radio.

Find the schedule and learn more about the performers.

