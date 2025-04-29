Briefs: ACLU sues Trump Administration; Montana Tech Chancellor candidate withdraws

ACLU sues Trump Administration over family planning grants

Shaylee Ragar | Montana Public Radio

The ACLU is suing the Trump Administration for withholding grant funds from family planning clinics, including 20 providers in Montana.

The suit was filed on behalf of the National Family Planning and Reproductive Health Association. It argues the federal health department illegally froze nearly $66 million in Title X grants.

The department said it needed to investigate possible violations of the grants’ terms and cited clinics’ statements of support for diversity, equity, and inclusion and opposition to racism.

The department gave the clinics 10 days to respond to requests for information to prove they’re in compliance.

The suit asks a court in Washington D.C. to rule the department’s actions unlawful and an overreach of its authority.

Montana Tech Chancellor candidate withdraws.

Victoria Traxler | Montana Public Radio

Karen Marrongelle announced her withdrawal from becoming the next Chancellor of Montana Technological University on Friday, April 25.

She was selected in early April to fill the role. In a recent press release, Marrongelle says circumstances outside her control during “these unprecedented times” led to the decision to rescind her acceptance. Marongelle is the Chief Science Officer for the National Science Foundation.

In the same release, Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian said officials are discussing options to re-start the search process.

Current Chancellor Les Cook is expected to retire in June.