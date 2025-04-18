Lawmakers reject child care assistance bills

Lawmakers rejected the second of two bills seeking to expand the state’s childcare scholarship program, Best Beginnings. Both were brought by Missoula Dem Rep. Jonathan Karlen.

Karlen’s bill attempting to revise the income threshold to qualify for the program died earlier this session. The other bill aimed to make it easier for childcare workers to access the program. That bill was tabled Wednesday.

Lawmakers are still considering other proposals to use state funds for early childhood-related initiatives - including childcare.

Helena Dem. Senator Laura Smith’s bill would establish a $150 million endowment fund for early childhood related structures and initiatives in the state. Republican Representative Llew Jones of Conrad seeks to create a Montana Early Childhood Account as part of his multi-million dollar Montana Growth and Opportunity Trust proposal.