In Butte, Gianforte stumps for affordable housing funds

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published April 16, 2025 at 7:54 PM MDT
John Hooks
From left to right, Montana Board of Investments Director Dan Villa, Gov. Greg Gianforte, and Barbara Miller, Director at Southwest Montana Habitat for Humanity, speak at an affordable housing development in Butte on April 16, 2025. The development was funded in part by the state HOMES program, which provides low-interest loans for workforce housing projects.

Gov. Greg Gianforte was in Butte Wednesday to tout his Administration's efforts to construct new affordable housing. He also called on lawmakers to allocate $100 million to build more homes.

Gianforte stood in front of seven new single-family homes and said growing Montana’s housing inventory is a top priority.

"Housing shortage is one of the biggest issues facing Montanans across the state. The problem is, we've seen, over the last 12 years, population growth exceeding 10 percent, but new doorknobs, only seven percent."

The Butte development is a partnership between Habitat for Humanity and the National Affordable Housing Network that will provide homes for local families working in the health care industry.

The development was funded in part by the Montana HOMES Program. The fund provides low-interest loans from the state for workforce housing projects. The program was funded with a one-time, $100 million injection from the state general fund in 2023.

According to a 2023 review by the National Low Income Housing Coalition, Montana needed at least 30,000 more affordable rental units to meet demand.

Gianforte said the new state program has helped get 1,000 new units under construction. He called on lawmakers to follow that up with another investment this term.

"It's been so successful, we've made it an emphasis in this legislative session to expand the HOMES Act with another $100 million, and I'm hopeful that'll get to my desk. That'll allow more homes to get built."

House Bill 505, which allocates the governor’s funding request, passed the state House this month with broad bipartisan support. It will now be considered by the Montana Senate.
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
