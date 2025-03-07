State auditors to review contracts signed by Senate president

State auditors will review the contracts Republican President Matt Regier signed to retain outside legal counsel. That attorney filed amicus briefs on behalf of Sen. Regier and researched policy for him starting in 2023.

Montana Free Press first reported that the work Regier’s attorney completed was inconsistent with what the contracts authorized.

Based on the reporting, Republican Sen. Shelley Vance of Belgrade raised concerns on the Senate floor Thursday about the legality of the contracts. She said there are questions about whether the contracts are legal, and, “Whether the president engaged in waste, fraud, abuse by hiring an attorney to perform legal tasks that legal staff and legislative services typically perform.”

Regier failed to get legislative approval to expand his attorney’s role last session. As former Speaker of the House and current Senate President, he’s allowed to use up to $10,000 in state funds for contract work without legislative approval.

Regier maintains that the contracts are above board. He said the criticism is politically motivated, and several Republicans agreed.

If the Senate were to open an ethics investigation into Regier, it would be the second of the session.

The chamber is investigating Republican Sen. Jason Ellsworth. Legislative auditors concluded in January that Ellsworth abused his power and wasted government resources for a deal he signed with a longtime business associate. Part of the investigation was referred to the state Department of Justice, and a Senate committee is continuing to look into the matter.

Sen. Vance said it’s only fair to refer Regier to the ethics committee if Ellsworth also faced an investigation.

Senate Democrats said in a statement they support an audit of the contracts.

Senators now await a report from auditors on Regier’s contracts.