© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

As housing costs rise, funding for aid remains flat

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published March 6, 2025 at 7:03 AM MST

Every five years, state officials put together a “comprehensive plan” laying out Montana's housing market conditions and assistance needs. Those plans guide how the state spends money from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The state expects to receive $65 million through 2029. That’s roughly the same funding it received over the previous five years. It says affordability is the number one problem, with one in three Montana households spending more than 30% of their monthly income on housing.

That problem is especially acute for the lowest income Montanans, according to Megan Brace, a consultant for the Montana Department of Commerce.

"When we’re talking about households making less than 30% of the area median income. We’re talking about almost three quarters of those households experiencing cost burdens."

Sky-high housing costs are also leading to record homelessness throughout the state.

The department plans to spend two thirds of its federal aid through 2029 to combat these issues. It wants to build or rehabilitate 200 affordable housing units and provide rental assistance to 2,000 households.
Tags
Montana News HousingMegan BraceMontana Department of CommerceMontana Politics
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
See stories by John Hooks
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information