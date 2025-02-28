© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Medicaid expansion renewal bill awaits the governor's signature

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published February 28, 2025 at 7:18 AM MST

A bill that would maintain Montana’s Medicaid expansion program is headed to Gov. Greg Gianforte’s desk. HB 245 passed the Senate Thursday.

Gov. Gianforte was asked about the bill during a press conference.

“We’ve put expansion in our budget. I’ve been clear it should be a safety net. Abled bodied adults who don’t have dependent children should work to get the benefit or be looking for work. We’re encouraged by the progress and I look forward to getting the bill to make a final determination,” says Gianforte.

Expansion was due to sunset later this year if lawmakers didn’t act. The bill eliminates the sunset on the program and maintains the legislation’s work requirements. State health officials plan to ask the Trump administration for permission to implement those after the bill is signed into law.
Tags
Montana News Greg GianforteMontana LegislatureMedicaidMedicaid expansionHealth care
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
See stories by Aaron Bolton
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month

Donate a thank-you gift

Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information