Medicaid expansion renewal bill awaits the governor's signature

A bill that would maintain Montana’s Medicaid expansion program is headed to Gov. Greg Gianforte’s desk. HB 245 passed the Senate Thursday.

Gov. Gianforte was asked about the bill during a press conference.

“We’ve put expansion in our budget. I’ve been clear it should be a safety net. Abled bodied adults who don’t have dependent children should work to get the benefit or be looking for work. We’re encouraged by the progress and I look forward to getting the bill to make a final determination,” says Gianforte.

Expansion was due to sunset later this year if lawmakers didn’t act. The bill eliminates the sunset on the program and maintains the legislation’s work requirements. State health officials plan to ask the Trump administration for permission to implement those after the bill is signed into law.

