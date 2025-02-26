UM works to comply with Trump's executive orders on diversity, equity and inclusion

Department heads at the University of Montana were given five days to report to the school’s chief compliance officer whether any aspect of their programs could run afoul of President Donald Trump’s orders banning diversity, equity and inclusion.

University spokesperson Dave Kuntz says UM believes it’s in compliance with those orders, but opted to launch the audit on advice from legal counsel.

“We feel that, at the end of this process — which will last through the week so we’re in compliance with that Department of Education ‘Dear Colleague’ letter — that we will be in compliance with these executive orders,” Kuntz says. “But, all that said, we’re still going to do our due diligence.”

Kuntz is referring to a letter sent by the federal government to public K-12 schools and universities on Valentine’s Day. It gave schools two weeks to make sure they were following Trump’s ban on DEI.

That deadline arrives this week. Kuntz says he’s not aware of any changes made to academic programs or scholarships so far. The University will rely on legal counsel to determine what happens to programs considered out of compliance.

The Montana University System’s chief legal counsel in a February 19 memo said that none of its campuses admit students based on race. The memo stated that schools “should be vigilant” to ensure their programs are open to all students.

MTPR reached out to Montana State University with a request for comment, but did not hear back by deadline.

Montana Public Radio is licensed to the University of Montana but MTPR retains full editorial independence.

