REAL ID deadline is May 8, and Montanans aren't ready

The national REAL ID requirement deadline is rapidly approaching. Currently, only a third of Montanans’ driver’s licenses comply.

After many delays since being passed by congress nearly 20 years ago, REAL ID enforcement is on track to begin in less than three months.

Starting May 7th, travelers will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license to board domestic flights or gain access to military bases and some federal buildings.

“Unfortunately, most of the country and Montana included, doesn't seem to be ready,” said AAA Montana spokesperson, Julian Paredes.

The state justice department tells MTPR only 31 percent of Montanans have a REAL ID.

“What it means is you will not be able to board a domestic flight after the enforcement date unless you have a real ID or a good alternative,” said Paredes.

A good alternative, in this case, meaning a passport.

Montanans can visit their local Motor Vehicle Division office or AAA branch to apply for a REAL ID. Several documents are needed in advance, including a birth certificate or valid U.S passport, A valid driver’s license, the necessary MVD paperwork and payment, as well as two different proof of residency documents.

The amount of time it takes to receive a new REAL ID can vary. Montanans are encouraged to prepare as soon as possible.

