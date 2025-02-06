© 2025 MTPR
Protesters in Helena rally against Trump Administration agenda

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published February 6, 2025 at 7:54 AM MST
About 100 people gathered outside of the Montana Capitol on Wednesday to protest the Trump Administration. Similar demonstrations were organized at statehouses across the country.
Shaylee Ragar
The single-digit temperature did not prevent protestors from singing classic patriotic tunes while milling about in front of the Capitol. They held signs expressing opposition to President Donald Trump, the conservative policy agenda Project 2025, and Elon Musk’s involvement in the federal government.

Joanne Gores of Helena told the crowd she’s concerned about Trump’s plans to cut federal spending and offer buyouts to federal employees.

“We need our jobs, we need our security, we need our safety – that is what our taxes pay for. They don’t pay for billionaires to go to Space X.”

Anita Mehus, a Helena salon owner, said she attended the rally to pushback against what she calls, "the normalization of white power and marginalizing minorities, women, the oppression on women and LGBT community.”

 

Protests were organized at state capitol buildings across the country on Wednesday at around noon. Organizers spread the word online with the hashtag “build the resistance.”

Trump won the presidency in November and carried Montana with 58% of the vote. Montana GOP lawmakers have advanced a resolution to express wholehearted support for Trump, although not all Republicans have endorsed it.
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu.  
