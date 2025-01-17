© 2025 MTPR
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Gov. Gianforte pushes lawmakers to address social media impacts on kids

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published January 17, 2025 at 7:02 AM MST

Gov. Greg Gianforte wants lawmakers to pass bills aimed at protecting kids from the potential harms of social media.

During the State of the State Address, Gianforte called for cell-phone free schools, mandatory parental consent for minor social media accounts, and a ban on collecting their data.

“And lastly, we should have a curfew, a blackout, on social media for kids. Kids need more rest, not more reels on Instagram," Gianforte said.

Yale School of Medicine child psychologist Yann Poncin says those kinds of laws can be helpful, but things like curfews are unproven.

He says it’s largely up to parents to help kids maintain a healthy relationship with their phones. He says it’s best to think about your kid’s tendencies, like whether they struggle with comparing themselves to their peers, for example.

“When you’re on social media and you’re obsessed with how many likes you get, that’s where you start to get into trouble," Poncin says.

Poncin adds social media can provide valuable socialization for many kids — such as an LGBTQ child that is struggling to connect with others at school.

He says try to implement restrictions once you notice your child is struggling. If they’re staying up too late, maybe take the phone at bedtime. If they’re being exposed to harmful content that’s impacting their mental health, get an app that lets you monitor their use.

Poncin says the most important thing is to have honest conversations about why you think restrictions are necessary. Let them know you’re doing it because you care.
Montana News Greg GianforteYann PoncinMontana Legislature
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
See stories by Aaron Bolton
