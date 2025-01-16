© 2025 MTPR
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

House Republicans approve transgender bathroom bill

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published January 16, 2025 at 6:44 AM MST

Montana Republican representatives advanced a bill to regulate transgender people’s use of public accommodations.

The bill is likely headed to the state Senate after it passed an initial vote in the House Wednesday.

The bill would require transgender people to use bathrooms, locker rooms and sleeping quarters based on their gender assigned-at-birth in public facilities. The local governments or state agencies that run those facilities would be liable for any violation of the law.

Supporters say it’ll protect women’s privacy and safety.

All Democratic representatives voted against the bill. Several pointed to a variety of issues they have with it — from the cost to local governments to comply to targeting restrictions on transgender people.

A few moderate conservatives said during floor debate that they have concerns about the bill, but voted for it with hopes that the Senate would amend it.
Montana News Montana Legislature transgender
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu.  
