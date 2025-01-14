Little Shell Chippewa Tribe announces plans for a resort and event center

The Little Shell Chippewa Tribe announced plans to build an event center and resort in Cascade County.

The proposed event center would feature an indoor water park, bowling alley, hotel, casino multipurpose event space and an arena.

Gerald Gray is the chairman of the Little Shell Chippewa Tribe. He says money generated by the resort will generate more money for tribal members. He says that since the tribe’s federal recognition in 2019, it has received around $480,000 in federal funding a year to provide services to members.

“ So it equates to probably about $65 a year per member. So that isn't enough. So we have to look at other revenue streams.”

The resort space is also expected to be a broader economic boost to the county.

According to the tribe, it’s predicted to bring 430 long-term jobs to the region. The construction must be approved by the federal government before the building process can begin. Gray says the construction could take anywhere from two to four years to be approved.

