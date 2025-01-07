© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

State leaders take oaths of office at the Capitol

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published January 7, 2025 at 6:55 AM MST
Gov. Greg Gianforte began his second term Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, with an inauguration ceremony outside the Montana Capitol.
Shaylee Ragar
Gov. Greg Gianforte began his second term Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, with an inauguration ceremony outside the Montana Capitol.

The state’s top officials were sworn into office Monday at the Montana Capitol. Most of the six statewide leaders are returning for second terms and all six are Republicans.

Todd O’Hair, president of the Montana Chamber of Commerce, was master of ceremonies for the inauguration. He reminisced on the sparsely attended swearing in ceremony in 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“And so as we think about today, let’s go in today with a sense of excitement and exuberance and celebration that it deserves.”

This year, the front of the Capitol was adorned with Montana and American flags. Rock music blasted through speakers while a crowd gathered to watch the event. Newly sworn-in Chief Supreme Court Justice Cory Swanson walked each official through their oath of office.

Jim Brown is the new State Auditor, overseeing the securities and insurance industries. Susie Hedalen assumed office as the new Superintendent of Public Instruction for K-12 education. Attorney General Austin Knudsen and Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen took the oath of office for their second terms.

Gov. Greg Gianforte and Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras were also sworn in. Gianforte noted that for the first time in 130 years, Republicans hold all statewide offices, majorities in both chambers of the statehouse and all federal offices.

“This conservative vision, centered on family and community and our way of life, will continue to guide us,” Gianforte said.

The officials took office the same day the state Legislature convened for its 69th session.
Tags
Montana News Montana Legislature
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu.  
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information