State leaders take oaths of office at the Capitol

The state’s top officials were sworn into office Monday at the Montana Capitol. Most of the six statewide leaders are returning for second terms and all six are Republicans.

Todd O’Hair, president of the Montana Chamber of Commerce, was master of ceremonies for the inauguration. He reminisced on the sparsely attended swearing in ceremony in 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“And so as we think about today, let’s go in today with a sense of excitement and exuberance and celebration that it deserves.”

This year, the front of the Capitol was adorned with Montana and American flags. Rock music blasted through speakers while a crowd gathered to watch the event. Newly sworn-in Chief Supreme Court Justice Cory Swanson walked each official through their oath of office.

Jim Brown is the new State Auditor, overseeing the securities and insurance industries. Susie Hedalen assumed office as the new Superintendent of Public Instruction for K-12 education. Attorney General Austin Knudsen and Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen took the oath of office for their second terms.

Gov. Greg Gianforte and Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras were also sworn in. Gianforte noted that for the first time in 130 years, Republicans hold all statewide offices, majorities in both chambers of the statehouse and all federal offices.

“This conservative vision, centered on family and community and our way of life, will continue to guide us,” Gianforte said.

The officials took office the same day the state Legislature convened for its 69th session.