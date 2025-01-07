© 2025 MTPR
Helena resident honored for her advocacy for female veterans

Montana Public Radio | By Elinor Smith
Published January 7, 2025 at 7:41 AM MST
The Vietnam Women’s Memorial stands near the main Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., Dec. 1, 2022. The statue depicts all of the women, military and civilian, who served during the Vietnam era.
Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders
/
U.S. Department of Defense
The Vietnam Women’s Memorial stands near the main Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., Dec. 1, 2022. The statue depicts all of the women, military and civilian, who served during the Vietnam era.

Diane Carlson Evans served as a nurse during the Vietnam War and founded the Vietnam Women’s Memorial Foundation in 1984.

After returning home, Carlson Evans said she noticed the women who had served in Vietnam weren’t recognized for their service in the same way the men who had served were.

“ It was if we weren't there, we didn't exist, we didn't count. So therefore, in ‘83, I decided we needed to change that. And I would fight for women to have a statue too, dedicated on the National Mall, but it took 10 years.”

The Vietnam Women’s Memorial was dedicated on November 11th, 1993. Carlson Evans said its construction wasn’t an easy process but the respect she held for the women who served alongside her pushed her to keep going.

“ I fought for 10 years to honor my sister vets because they deserved honor and recognition. And we have the Vietnam Women's Memorial because of them and for them. So this is for them. I'm just the troublemaker who led the way.

Carlson Evans was one of 20 recipients of the Presidential Citizens Medal in 2025. The Biden Administration said Carlson Evans’ dedication to her fellow female veterans embodied the best of what Americans stand for.
Elinor Smith
Elinor is a reporter and the host of evening news on Montana Public Radio.
