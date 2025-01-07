Helena resident honored for her advocacy for female veterans

Diane Carlson Evans served as a nurse during the Vietnam War and founded the Vietnam Women’s Memorial Foundation in 1984.

After returning home, Carlson Evans said she noticed the women who had served in Vietnam weren’t recognized for their service in the same way the men who had served were.

“ It was if we weren't there, we didn't exist, we didn't count. So therefore, in ‘83, I decided we needed to change that. And I would fight for women to have a statue too, dedicated on the National Mall, but it took 10 years.”

The Vietnam Women’s Memorial was dedicated on November 11th, 1993. Carlson Evans said its construction wasn’t an easy process but the respect she held for the women who served alongside her pushed her to keep going.

“ I fought for 10 years to honor my sister vets because they deserved honor and recognition. And we have the Vietnam Women's Memorial because of them and for them. So this is for them. I'm just the troublemaker who led the way.

Carlson Evans was one of 20 recipients of the Presidential Citizens Medal in 2025. The Biden Administration said Carlson Evans’ dedication to her fellow female veterans embodied the best of what Americans stand for.