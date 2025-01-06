University of Montana Lady Griz basketball legend Malia Kipp dies

To members of Montana’s Blackfeet Tribe, Malia Kipp wasn’t just a trailblazing athlete, she was also honored as a warrior.

In the PBS documentary "Native Ball: Legacy of a Trailblazer" Blackfeet elder Paul Old Chief explained why.

"Whatever team she came up against, Malia played her best – for herself, for her university and for her tribe. That’s what makes her a warrior.”

Kipp’s mom announced Malia’s death on social media last week. Details are sparse, but according to her obituary, Kipp passed away Tuesday morning. She was 50 years old.

Born and raised in Browning, Kipp played for the Lady Griz from 1992 to 1996. She was the first Montana Tribal member to play NCAA Division I women’s basketball on a full-ride scholarship.

Not only was Kipp a formidable athlete, she was also a role model for many Native American women.

In the "Native Ball" documentary, Kipp said that whenever she doubted her ability to live up to expectations, she remembered advice from her grandma.

"She’d say, ‘Babe, God doesn’t put things in our way to break you. Those things you perceive as burdens – they’re a privilege. He’s asking you to do it because He knows you can do it. You remember that and you just keep going forward and you just take care of business.”

Malia Kipp was a nurse who specialized in health care for tribal elders.

Memorial arrangements are pending.

