© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Supreme Court ruling clears the way for Smith River mine 

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published January 6, 2025 at 9:53 AM MST
Black Butte Copper Project facilities site plan.
Montana DEQ
Black Butte Copper Project project facilities site plan.

Montana Supreme Court justices voted 5-2 to maintain the water use permit that the Montanas Department of Natural Resources and Conservation issued for the Black Butte Copper Mine, proposed by Tintina Montana. Five justices supported DNRC’s decision to only include a portion of the water pumped out of the mine in its consideration under the permit.

The permit authorizes the mine to use close to 114,000 gallons of water pumped out of the ground for its operation near Sheep Creek, a tributary of the Smith River. The permit doesn’t consider the additional water that will be removed from the mine and then treated to be put back into groundwater resources.

A coalition of environmental groups including Trout Unlimited, the Montana Environmental Information Center, Earthworks, and American Rivers fought the construction of the mine for over a decade. They challenged the permit on the grounds of that exclusion, arguing that additional water should be subject to water use and environmental requirements.

Scott Bosse with American Rivers says, "I fear with this decision, the Smith River that we enjoy today is not going to remain that way a couple decades from now."

He says this decision establishes a dangerous precedent that could allow mines to pump groundwater away without needing a water right.

In a statement to MTPR, DNRC spokesperson Moira Davin wrote “The Court’s opinion confirms that DNRC performed its analysis objectively and in accordance with Montana law.”

Justices Ingrid Gustafson and Laurie McKinnon voted against upholding the water permit and wrote that this decision “needlessly created a glaring loophole in state oversight of Montana waters.”
Tags
Montana News EnvironmentMontana PoliticsSmith RiverBlack Butte MineMontana Supreme CourtwaterAmerican RiversScott BosseMontana Department of Environmental QualityTrout UnlimitedMontana Environmental Information CenterEarthworks
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Environmental Reporter. She covers wildlife, natural resources, climate change and agriculture stories. She worked at Utah Public Radio and Yellowstone Public Radio prior to joining MTPR, and in wildlife conservation before becoming a journalist. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University and is an average birder who wants you to keep your cat indoors. Her life is run by her two dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

ellis.juhlin@mso.umt.edu
406-272-2568
Contact me
See stories by Ellis Juhlin
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information