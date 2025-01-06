Flathead County opts out of state housing aid

Flathead County commissioners last week declined to participate in a state program designed to help low and middle-income Montanans purchase homes.

House Bill 819 passed last legislative session. It provides $175 million for a range of housing programs.

One would use $50 million in state funds, along with local matches, to create 500 affordable homes statewide. Counties must opt into the program.

The homes would be deed-restricted, meaning only people of certain incomes qualify to purchase them. The home’s appreciation is also limited to 1% to maintain affordability for the next buyer.

Flathead commissioners said the program wasn’t a good use of taxpayer dollars and thought it could put homebuyers into debt they couldn't afford. That means the $9 million that would have gone to the county will be split by others that opted into the program.