Cannabis sales near a billion dollars since legalization in Montana in 2022

Montana’s cannabis industry is closing in on a billion dollars in sales three years since recreational use became legal.

Customers spent just under $300 million on marijuana products from January through this November. That’s the latest month data is available through the Montana Cannabis Control Division.

That brings total sales to over $920 million since January 2022 — the month recreational sales began. With around $25 million in average monthly sales, that positions the industry to cross the billion dollar threshold in the first quarter of next year.

All that business has brought in over $150 million in new tax revenue. That money is divided up between state-run addiction treatment programs, habitat conservation funds, and crime control efforts. Local governments can add their own tax on top of the state’s.