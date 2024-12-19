© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Court blocks rules barring transgender people from updating their ID documents

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published December 19, 2024 at 6:53 AM MST

A district court in Helena temporarily blocked a pair of state agency rules that prevented transgender Montanans from updating their identification documents.

The rules from the state health department and department of justice prohibited amendments to drivers’ licenses and birth certificates in order to reflect a person’s gender identity.

The state defended the rules, saying they’re required to comply with a law passed in 2023. The law created a definition of sex that’s binary and eliminates the legal recognition of transgender Montanans.

That law is also being challenged in court and temporarily blocked while the lawsuit plays out. The plaintiffs challenging the rules and the law say they’re discriminatory and unconstitutional. District Court Judge Mike Menahan concluded they’re likely to succeed on that claim.

A spokesperson for the department of justice said the ruling “defied the democratic will of Montanans.” Attorneys for the department haven’t decided if they’ll appeal.
Tags
Montana News Mike MenahanMontana Politics
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu.  
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information