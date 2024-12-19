Court blocks rules barring transgender people from updating their ID documents

A district court in Helena temporarily blocked a pair of state agency rules that prevented transgender Montanans from updating their identification documents.

The rules from the state health department and department of justice prohibited amendments to drivers’ licenses and birth certificates in order to reflect a person’s gender identity.

The state defended the rules, saying they’re required to comply with a law passed in 2023. The law created a definition of sex that’s binary and eliminates the legal recognition of transgender Montanans.

That law is also being challenged in court and temporarily blocked while the lawsuit plays out. The plaintiffs challenging the rules and the law say they’re discriminatory and unconstitutional. District Court Judge Mike Menahan concluded they’re likely to succeed on that claim.

A spokesperson for the department of justice said the ruling “defied the democratic will of Montanans.” Attorneys for the department haven’t decided if they’ll appeal.