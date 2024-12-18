Montana’s district court system faces a shortage of judges

Montana’s district court system needs about 12 more judges to keep up with caseload demands, according to data from an outside consultant. The branch will request three new judges in the next legislative session.

In 2022, the National Center for State Courts compiled data on each district court’s caseload and how long it takes to resolve cases. It finds that court business may be backlogged in counties that lack judges — meaning delayed proceedings and delayed rulings.

Outgoing Court Administrator Beth McLaughlin told lawmakers the branch will request three new district court judges to serve Yellowstone County, which has the largest gap between caseload and resources.

“Right now, Billings court time is really eaten up by criminal cases, family law cases, and child abuse cases, so it’s to get more normal, sort of routine cases into court,” said McLaughlin.

Districts encompassing Montana’s southeast, southwest, Missoula, Flathead, Gallatin and Cascade counties are also in need of additional judges, according to the data.

Lawmakers will consider the branch’s request when it convenes in January.

