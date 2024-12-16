© 2024 MTPR
Whitefish doctor sentenced for Medicare fraud

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published December 16, 2024 at 7:17 AM MST

A Whitefish doctor was sentenced to six months of jail and another six months of house arrest for defrauding Medicare and other federal health programs.

Ronald Dean was found guilty in U.S. District Court of participating in a national scheme that fraudulently billed programs more than $2.75 billion.

A telemedicine company paid Dean to bill for medical equipment like wrist braces and COVID tests that patients didn’t need. He never saw many of the patients he billed for. That’s according to federal prosecutors.

They say Dean filed over $13 million worth of claims as part of the scheme. Dean is required to pay over $780,000 in restitution for money he received from the company in the case.

Federal prosecutors charged 193 people across the country in the scheme and seized luxury cars, gold and $231 million in cash as part of the case.

Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
