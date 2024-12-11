Briefs: Flathead Electric outage; Rental survey

Flathead Electric power outage planned for Dec. 12

Edward O'Brien | Montana Public Radio

Nearly 1,400 Flathead Electric Cooperative customers will briefly lose power early Thursday morning in a planned outage. The co-op says it must immediately repair overheating equipment before it becomes a bigger problem.

The maintenance work will begin at around 1:00 a.m.Thursday and last approximately two hours.

Members in the Hungry Horse, Martin City, and Coram areas, south of Desert Lodge Road, will lose power.

Flathead Electric says it is attempting to contact affected members with automated phone calls and text messages.

Renter survey could help federal officials determine housing aid spending

John Hooks | Montana Public Radio

Renters across Montana may have noticed letters from the state’s Commerce Department in their mailboxes over the last month.

The letters guide residents to the Montana Fair Market Rent Survey, an anonymous questionnaire the department is using to get a better sense of how much Montanans’ rent costs.

State officials launched a statewide rent study in August. The goal is to get up-to-date data on rental costs to boost housing assistance available through the federal Section 8 housing voucher program.

The Montana Public Housing Authority says the data used by the federal government to calculate its vouchers lags behind rises in Montanans’ cost of living, leaving some folks on rental assistance short by hundreds of dollars a month.

Officials are asking folks to complete the rental survey by December 15th. The survey can be taken online or by phone.