The state is failing to properly track lobbyist activity, audit finds

A new audit concludes that the state fails to properly track lobbyist activity at the Legislature.

The Montana Legislative Audit Division says the public should have comprehensive, timely access to records on activity that influences policy-making at the state Legislature — but that information is not available.

Those who employ licensed lobbyists must document how much they pay them, their position on certain legislation, and how much they spend to entertain or give gifts to lawmakers.

Auditors say the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices is not following best practices in keeping those records . Auditors also found that the office isn’t sufficiently enforcing lobbying requirements.

Auditors recommend lawmakers require an updated disclosure system. They also say the office of political practices should adopt new procedures to check records for accuracy and make a user-friendly database.

Commissioner Chris Gallus agreed, but said his office will need additional resources.

The Legislative Audit Division will present its findings to lawmakers on Wednesday.

