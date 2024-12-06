© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

The state is failing to properly track lobbyist activity, audit finds

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published December 6, 2024 at 6:16 PM MST

A new audit concludes that the state fails to properly track lobbyist activity at the Legislature.

The Montana Legislative Audit Division says the public should have comprehensive, timely access to records on activity that influences policy-making at the state Legislature — but that information is not available.

Those who employ licensed lobbyists must document how much they pay them, their position on certain legislation, and how much they spend to entertain or give gifts to lawmakers.

Auditors say the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices is not following best practices in keeping those records. Auditors also found that the office isn’t sufficiently enforcing lobbying requirements.

Auditors recommend lawmakers require an updated disclosure system. They also say the office of political practices should adopt new procedures to check records for accuracy and make a user-friendly database.

Commissioner Chris Gallus agreed, but said his office will need additional resources.

The Legislative Audit Division will present its findings to lawmakers on Wednesday.
Tags
Montana News Montana Legislative Audit DivisionMontana Commissioner of Political PracticesChris GallusMontana Politics
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu.  
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information