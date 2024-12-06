Montana's TikTok ban remains in limbo after federal appeals court upholds national ban
A federal appeals court Friday upheld a law that could ban popular social media app TikTok across the country.
Separate litigation over Montana’s statewide TikTok ban has been on hold since May, awaiting a conclusion in the federal case. TikTok signaled it would take Friday’s ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court, leaving Montana’s ban in limbo.
Montana’s ban was set to go into effect earlier this year, but it was blocked by court order before that could happen. The nationwide ban was signed into law this spring by President Biden. It will go into effect if TikTok is not sold by its Chinese parent-company by January.
The ban is motivated by concerns over Americans’ data being accessible to the Chinese government.
A spokesperson for the Montana Attorney General said they applauded the court’s decision to uphold the national ban.
