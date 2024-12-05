© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hamilton domestic violence shelter expands as Montana's housing crunch continues

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published December 5, 2024 at 12:46 PM MST

Hamilton’s SAFE, or Supporters of Abuse Free Environments program, has served the Bitterroot Valley since the late '80s.

SAFE Executive Director Stacey Umhey says as Montana’s population has grown, so have requests for help — particularly for emergency shelter services.

“The housing crisis here locally and across Montana was making it really difficult for people to be able to leave our shelter and secure safe, affordable housing.”

Which meant people were staying in the Hamilton shelter longer and more were being turned away.

In the fall of 2021, shelter and city officials started the expansion. The shelter utilized hotel rooms and other buildings for clients during construction. Shelter residents moved back into the expanded facility just before Thanksgiving. It now features eight bedrooms, doubling the shelter’s capacity.

Umhey tells MTPR a lot of thought was also put into design.

"We have lots of spaces for people to gather together, but also spaces for people to have privacy."

The project cost about $3 million and was funded with a combination of state and federal dollars as well as various foundation grants.
Tags
Montana News HousingStacey UmheysafeHomelessness
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu.  
(406) 243-4065
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information