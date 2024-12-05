Hamilton domestic violence shelter expands as Montana's housing crunch continues

Hamilton’s SAFE, or Supporters of Abuse Free Environments program, has served the Bitterroot Valley since the late '80s.

SAFE Executive Director Stacey Umhey says as Montana’s population has grown, so have requests for help — particularly for emergency shelter services.

“The housing crisis here locally and across Montana was making it really difficult for people to be able to leave our shelter and secure safe, affordable housing.”

Which meant people were staying in the Hamilton shelter longer and more were being turned away.

In the fall of 2021, shelter and city officials started the expansion. The shelter utilized hotel rooms and other buildings for clients during construction. Shelter residents moved back into the expanded facility just before Thanksgiving. It now features eight bedrooms, doubling the shelter’s capacity.

Umhey tells MTPR a lot of thought was also put into design.

"We have lots of spaces for people to gather together, but also spaces for people to have privacy."

The project cost about $3 million and was funded with a combination of state and federal dollars as well as various foundation grants.