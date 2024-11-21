Montana food banks face growing demand ahead of the holidays

The Montana Food Bank Network’s Gayle Carlson says pantries across the state are fielding more requests for food assistance through the holiday season.

“We've been hearing anywhere from 20- 50 percent of the number of applications that are coming through for requests for holiday assistance.”

Carlson, MFBN’s President and CEO, says some Montana families are burdened by the cost of living. And this time of year, kids will soon be out of school, requiring more home-cooked meals.

Local pantries and soup kitchens are sometimes having a tough time making ends meet, but Carlson says they’re doing their best to meet the needs of their communities.

“It’s been a balance, I can tell you. Even our organization has experienced a decline in donations and income coming in since COVID, so we’ve really had to do some adjustments. There’s a lot of creative financing we’ve all having to do,” Carlson says.

Carlson says cash donations are a great way to help organizations that help provide meals. The money can buy food in bulk. She also says Montanans can help in their own communities by organizing local food drives and volunteering at pantries and soup kitchens.

