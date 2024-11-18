Court pauses new abortion restrictions as lawsuit proceeds

Montana abortion providers will not be subject to new, stringent regulations adopted by the state health department. A judge blocked the rules while a lawsuit plays out.

Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Chris Abbott said the plaintiffs in the case are likely to succeed in their constitutional challenge of the rules, which stem from a 2023 state law.

All Families Healthcare in Kalispell, and Blue Mountain Clinic in Missoula sued, saying they’ve been singled out for stricter regulation as abortion providers. They argue that violates their right to equal protection under the law. Abbott agreed, noting that the state’s rules don’t apply to private clinics that offer similar types of care, like miscarriage management.

However, Abbott emphasized that the case isn’t over, and the state will have more opportunity to make its case before a final ruling. The state argues the rules aim to ensure patient safety.

Had the rules gone into effect as scheduled this week, the providers said they’d fall out of compliance and be forced to close.