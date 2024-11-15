K-12 school enrollment drops by nearly 2,000 students from last fall

K-12 public school enrollment in Montana is down for a second year in a row . The schools have nearly 2,000 fewer students this fall than last — a 1.2% decrease. That’s according to preliminary data from the state education department.

Enrollment plays a major role in setting school budgets in Montana. The Office of Public Instruction says enrollment is down in more than half of public schools. Of the state’s eight largest districts, Helena saw the greatest decrease, with 130 fewer students. Bozeman schools added 65 students, the most of any district.

Education department spokesperson Brian O’Leary said there are “many factors” that may contribute to the overall enrollment drop. He added that the agency does not collect data on the causes of the decline.