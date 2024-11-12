Montana lawmakers elect their new leaders 

Just a week after the election, 150 representatives and senators from around the state descended on Helena. They began legislator orientation and party members chose their leaders for each chamber.

Republican Rep. Brandon Ler of Savage will assume the role of Speaker of the House. His predecessor, Senator-elect Matt Regier of Kalispell, will take over as Senate President. He beat out sitting Senate President Jason Ellsworth and Sen. Greg Hertz for the job.

Democratic Rep. Katie Sullivan of Missoula was elected House Minority Leader. Democratic Sen. Pat Flowers of Belgrade was re-elected as Minority Leader in the upper chamber.

Republicans and Democrats choose leaders to carry out administrative tasks, like deciding which committees hear each bill. They’re also in charge of unifying members around party priorities and negotiating disputes with the opposing party or amongst themselves.

For example, Senator-elect Regier made headlines during the 2023 legislative session for censuring Democratic Rep. Zooey Zephyr over comments she made on the House floor. Outgoing House Minority Leader Kim Abbott led objections to that censure.

The 69th Montana Legislature will convene on January 6.

