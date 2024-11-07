© 2024 MTPR
Kalispell company admits to defrauding the Department of Veterans Affairs

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published November 7, 2024 at 6:10 AM MST
Fort Harrison VA facility in Helena, MT
Fort Harrison VA facility in Helena, MT

A Kalispell company pled guilty Tuesday to filing fraudulent payment requests to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Mold Wranglers claimed to have mitigated lead paint at a Fort Harrison veterans housing complex, but did not do the work.

Workers were not certified for the job and did not properly notify federal regulators.

Workers covered the lead paint with another coat, but did not remove it as Mold Wranglers claimed in its payment requests.

The company received over $450,000. Mold Wranglers could face up to a $500,000 fine and restitution.

The state earlier this year sent a letter to the housing complex, stating it would no longer financially support it if the lead paint was not removed.
Montana News U.S. Department of Veterans AffairsFt. Harrison VA HospitalMold Wranglers
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
See stories by Aaron Bolton
