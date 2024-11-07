Kalispell company admits to defrauding the Department of Veterans Affairs

A Kalispell company pled guilty Tuesday to filing fraudulent payment requests to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Mold Wranglers claimed to have mitigated lead paint at a Fort Harrison veterans housing complex, but did not do the work.

Workers were not certified for the job and did not properly notify federal regulators.

Workers covered the lead paint with another coat, but did not remove it as Mold Wranglers claimed in its payment requests.

The company received over $450,000. Mold Wranglers could face up to a $500,000 fine and restitution.

The state earlier this year sent a letter to the housing complex, stating it would no longer financially support it if the lead paint was not removed.