A dry fall brings wildfires to western Montana

Within the past few days firefighters have responded to three small wildfires in western Montana.

The fires on the Montana Department of Natural Resources’ Missoula and Clearwater Units are thought to have been caused by abandoned warming fires.

Officials caution that forests are still extremely dry this fall. They say the recent rain and high elevation snow isn’t enough yet to minimize the fire danger.

Hunters and recreationalists are urged to be extremely careful with their fires this fall.

To date this year, Missoula and Powell counties have experienced 171 wildfires. Nearly 70-percent of these have been human caused.