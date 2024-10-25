© 2024 MTPR
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

CWD detection means more deer tags in the Flathead valley

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published October 25, 2024 at 7:37 PM MDT

Wildlife managers have decided to increase white-tailed deer hunting licenses in the Flathead valley. The decision is in response to the area’s first detection of Chronic Wasting Disease earlier this week.

Hunters can now purchase up to two Deer B licenses for Hunting District 170. Deer B licenses allow hunters to harvest antlerless white-tailed deer, or deer with antlers less than four inches long.

The state’s CWD management plan instructs Fish, Wildlife and Parks to increase harvest opportunity in a district where the disease is present, to try to reduce its spread.

The 2024 general deer and elk hunting season opens on October 26.
Tags
Montana News wildlifeChronic Wasting Diseasewhite-tailed deerEnvironment
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Environmental Reporter. She covers wildlife, natural resources, climate change and agriculture stories. She worked at Utah Public Radio and Yellowstone Public Radio prior to joining MTPR, and in wildlife conservation before becoming a journalist. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University and is an average birder who wants you to keep your cat indoors. Her life is run by her two dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

ellis.juhlin@mso.umt.edu
406-272-2568
