CWD detection means more deer tags in the Flathead valley

Wildlife managers have decided to increase white-tailed deer hunting licenses in the Flathead valley. The decision is in response to the area’s first detection of Chronic Wasting Disease earlier this week.

Hunters can now purchase up to two Deer B licenses for Hunting District 170. Deer B licenses allow hunters to harvest antlerless white-tailed deer, or deer with antlers less than four inches long.

The state’s CWD management plan instructs Fish, Wildlife and Parks to increase harvest opportunity in a district where the disease is present, to try to reduce its spread.

The 2024 general deer and elk hunting season opens on October 26.