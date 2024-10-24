© 2024 MTPR
Game wardens fine four people for riding off-road vehicles in the Big Hole River

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published October 24, 2024 at 9:28 AM MDT

Four people were fined $135 each by Montana game wardens for riding off-road vehicles across a closed stretch of the Big Hole River.

Video circulated online in late September of two side-by-side vehicles crossing the river at the Salmon Fly Fishing Access Site near Melrose. That stretch of the river is subject to seasonal closure to protect spawning trout.

Officials institute seasonal closures on rivers across the state where fish populations are low. The closures are intended to protect fish eggs laid in the fall and spring.
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
