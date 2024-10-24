Game wardens fine four people for riding off-road vehicles in the Big Hole River

Four people were fined $135 each by Montana game wardens for riding off-road vehicles across a closed stretch of the Big Hole River.

Video circulated online in late September of two side-by-side vehicles crossing the river at the Salmon Fly Fishing Access Site near Melrose. That stretch of the river is subject to seasonal closure to protect spawning trout.

Officials institute seasonal closures on rivers across the state where fish populations are low. The closures are intended to protect fish eggs laid in the fall and spring.