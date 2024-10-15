© 2024 MTPR
Train derails near Glacier Park, no injuries reported

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published October 15, 2024 at 12:31 PM MDT

A train derailed along Highway 2 over the weekend near Glacier National Park.

BNSF confirmed to MTPR that 12 cars went off the tracks near Essex, roughly the middle point between Columbia Falls and Browning. No injuries were reported.

The cars slid down a hill, stopping near Highway 2, spilling grain. The Montana Department of Transportation reported one lane of the highway remained closed Monday afternoon.

BNSF says staff are on site cleaning up and expected the railway to reopen by the end of the day Monday.

BNSF says it’s investigating the cause of the derailment.
Montana News
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
