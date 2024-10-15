Train derails near Glacier Park, no injuries reported

A train derailed along Highway 2 over the weekend near Glacier National Park.

BNSF confirmed to MTPR that 12 cars went off the tracks near Essex, roughly the middle point between Columbia Falls and Browning. No injuries were reported.

The cars slid down a hill, stopping near Highway 2, spilling grain. The Montana Department of Transportation reported one lane of the highway remained closed Monday afternoon.

BNSF says staff are on site cleaning up and expected the railway to reopen by the end of the day Monday.

BNSF says it’s investigating the cause of the derailment.