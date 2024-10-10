© 2024 MTPR
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Legislature releases interactive model for a hypothetical statewide sales tax

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published October 10, 2024 at 11:19 AM MDT
A screen capture of the Montana Legislature's model showing hypothetical sales tax collections.
A screen capture of the Montana Legislature's model showing hypothetical sales tax collections.
/
Montana Legislative Fiscal Division
A screen capture of the Montana Legislature's model showing hypothetical sales tax collections.

The Montana Legislature has a new, interactive model to forecast impacts of a hypothetical sales tax in the state.

Lawmakers on the Modernization and Risk Analysis Committee last year charged legislative staff to develop long-term models of Montana’s tax revenue. Legislators will use the models to predict how changes to tax policy could affect the state’s finances.

The task for legislative staff included analyzing impacts of adding streams of tax revenue Montana currently does not possess.

Staff this week released their model for a hypothetical state-wide sales tax. The model uses spending data to project revenue a sales tax could generate across a variety of industries, from both Montana residents and tourists

The data came from the University of Montana’s Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research and S&P Global, a financial analytics firm.

Users can adjust the tax rate and filter by different industries to project sales tax revenue under various conditions.
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
