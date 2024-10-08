Supporters of constitutional initiatives are outraising opponents

Groups backing three constitutional initiatives in Montana this election cycle are far outraising their opponents. That’s according to data compiled by the research group Open Secrets .

Montanans for Election Reform have raised nearly $5 million in support of CI-126 and CI-127. Those initiatives would change Montana’s primary election process, and require candidates to receive 51 percent of the vote to win an election. About half of the money backing the efforts is from the national group Article IV, which advocates for more competition in elections.

The opposition to a pair of measures that would change how the state conducts elections haven’t reported any fundraising.

The campaign to add the right to abortion to the state’s Constitution backed by Montanans Securing Reproductive Rights has raised nearly $12 million. Some of the largest contributions are from out-of-state interest groups based in California and Washington D.C.

Opponents of CI-128 have raised about $105,000, according to Open Secrets. The majority of that comes from the conservative Montana Family Foundation based in Billings.