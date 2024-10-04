© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Supreme Court upholds federal emission standards for coal power plants

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published October 4, 2024 at 4:57 PM MDT
Power plant at Colstrip, MT.
Beth Saboe
/
MontanaPBS

The country’s highest court ruled to uphold new federal standards limiting arsenic, lead and mercury emissions from coal plants on Friday.

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected multiple requests to pause the Environmental Protection Agency’s new Mercury and Air Toxic Standards. The standards limit the amount of cancer-causing chemicals and planet-warming pollution emitted by coal-fired power plants.

Several dozen Republican attorneys general and fossil fuel industry groups filed requests to put the rules on pause, while legal challenges play out in lower courts. Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, is part of the challenge, as well as NorthWestern Energy, and Talen Montana, owners of Colstrip.

This is part of a slate of EPA regulations targeting the reduction of planet warming emissions. The rules, and this most recent decision, have been celebrated by environmental groups and health professionals for decreasing pollution.
Tags
Montana News U.S. Supreme CourtEnvironmental Protection AgencyAustin KnudsenNorthWestern EnergyTalen EnergyEnvironment
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Environmental Reporter. She covers wildlife, natural resources, climate change and agriculture stories. She worked at Utah Public Radio and Yellowstone Public Radio prior to joining MTPR, and in wildlife conservation before becoming a journalist. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University and is an average birder who wants you to keep your cat indoors. Her life is run by her two dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

ellis.juhlin@mso.umt.edu
406-272-2568
Contact me
See stories by Ellis Juhlin
"The Wide Open" podcast from Montana Public Radio and the Montana Media Lab.
The Wide Open
Explore the places where we come together and fall apart. The Wide Open brings nuanced reporting on under-covered environmental issues. Our deep storytelling provides context to the forces shaping our lives — with plenty of adventure, wildlife and rich sound along the way.
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information