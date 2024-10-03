NorthWestern Energy customers will see a lower bill this month

NorthWestern Energy customers will see lower electricity bills this month.

Annual cost and credit reports from NorthWestern show the utility recently over-collected about $2 million from residential customers.

Each year, NorthWestern projects what it expects to spend on fuel along with selling and purchasing energy from the open market. The company will then pay back 90% of what they overcharged customers, if the numbers come in lower than expected.

According to regulators on the Public Service Commission, the average residential electric customer will see a 5 % decrease in their monthly bill, or around $6.00 less than usual.