NorthWestern Energy customers will see a lower bill this month

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published October 3, 2024 at 6:48 AM MDT

NorthWestern Energy customers will see lower electricity bills this month.

Annual cost and credit reports from NorthWestern show the utility recently over-collected about $2 million from residential customers.

Each year, NorthWestern projects what it expects to spend on fuel along with selling and purchasing energy from the open market. The company will then pay back 90% of what they overcharged customers, if the numbers come in lower than expected.

According to regulators on the Public Service Commission, the average residential electric customer will see a 5 % decrease in their monthly bill, or around $6.00 less than usual.
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Environmental Reporter. She covers wildlife, natural resources, climate change and agriculture stories. She worked at Utah Public Radio and Yellowstone Public Radio prior to joining MTPR, and in wildlife conservation before becoming a journalist. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University and is an average birder who wants you to keep your cat indoors. Her life is run by her two dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

