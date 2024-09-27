© 2024 MTPR
Briefs: Flathead power outages; Young Montanans worry about housing costs

Montana Public Radio | By Elinor Smith,
John Hooks
Published September 27, 2024 at 7:45 PM MDT

Flathead residents to expect power outages next week
Elinor Smith | Montana Public Radio

Two planned power outages will impact Montanans living in the Marion, Happys Inn and Ashley Creek areas west of Kalispell the mornings of September 30 and October 8. The outages will take place at 5 a.m. and last about 5 minutes. Around 2,900 members of the Flathead Electric Cooperative will be impacted. The Coop encourages residents living in Kila and Batavia to reference maps of the planned outages, as only parts of those communities will be impacted. Members with questions can reach the Flathead Electric Cooperative at (406) 751-4483.

Affordable housing polls as top concern for young Montanans
John Hooks | Montana Public Radio 

Housing affordability is a top concern for young Montanans heading into the 2024 election. That’s according to a poll commissioned by Forward Montana.

In the poll, nearly 6 out of 10 adults under 35 said housing affordability is the most concerning issue heading into November.

The survey was conducted by California-based firm Change Research on behalf of youth political advocacy group Forward Montana. It sampled more than fourteen hundred likely voters in Montana.

Adult respondents under 35 said housing affordability and inflation are the top issues they face. Forty percent said they were considering leaving the state– citing the price of housing and the lack of economic opportunity.
Tags
Montana News Flathead Electric Co-opForward MontanaChange Research2024 elections
Elinor Smith
Elinor is a reporter and the host of evening news on Montana Public Radio.
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
