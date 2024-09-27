Briefs: Flathead power outages; Young Montanans worry about housing costs

Flathead residents to expect power outages next week

Elinor Smith | Montana Public Radio

Two planned power outages will impact Montanans living in the Marion, Happys Inn and Ashley Creek areas west of Kalispell the mornings of September 30 and October 8. The outages will take place at 5 a.m. and last about 5 minutes. Around 2,900 members of the Flathead Electric Cooperative will be impacted. The Coop encourages residents living in Kila and Batavia to reference maps of the planned outages, as only parts of those communities will be impacted. Members with questions can reach the Flathead Electric Cooperative at (406) 751-4483.

Affordable housing polls as top concern for young Montanans

John Hooks | Montana Public Radio

Housing affordability is a top concern for young Montanans heading into the 2024 election. That’s according to a poll commissioned by Forward Montana.

In the poll, nearly 6 out of 10 adults under 35 said housing affordability is the most concerning issue heading into November.

The survey was conducted by California-based firm Change Research on behalf of youth political advocacy group Forward Montana. It sampled more than fourteen hundred likely voters in Montana.

Adult respondents under 35 said housing affordability and inflation are the top issues they face. Forty percent said they were considering leaving the state– citing the price of housing and the lack of economic opportunity.