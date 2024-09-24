Montana FWP launches new website to track grizzly bear mortalities

Twenty-three grizzly bears in Montana were killed or removed from the population this year. That’s according to a new site tracking grizzly bear mortalities that state wildlife managers launched this week.

Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks’ new dashboard includes the date and location by county of each mortality. It also includes cause of death or removal and the sex of the bear.

The release of this tracker comes as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service considers removing some grizzly populations from Endangered Species Act protections, returning them to state management.

The agency says this dashboard is an effort to keep the public informed about human-caused grizzly mortalities, based on a similar tracker for wolves.