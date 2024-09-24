© 2024 MTPR
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Montana FWP launches new website to track grizzly bear mortalities

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published September 24, 2024 at 7:02 PM MDT
A screen capture of Montana FWP's grizzly bear mortality map, titled "Documented known grizzly bear mortalities by county.'
https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/cfdfbb4a5c9f4758816b296410d3fc94
A screen capture of Montana FWP's grizzly bear mortality map.

Twenty-three grizzly bears in Montana were killed or removed from the population this year. That’s according to a new site tracking grizzly bear mortalities that state wildlife managers launched this week.

Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks’ new dashboard includes the date and location by county of each mortality. It also includes cause of death or removal and the sex of the bear.

The release of this tracker comes as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service considers removing some grizzly populations from Endangered Species Act protections, returning them to state management.

The agency says this dashboard is an effort to keep the public informed about human-caused grizzly mortalities, based on a similar tracker for wolves.
Montana News Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service wildlife Environment grizzly bears
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Environmental Reporter. She covers wildlife, natural resources, climate change and agriculture stories. She worked at Utah Public Radio and Yellowstone Public Radio prior to joining MTPR, and in wildlife conservation before becoming a journalist. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University and is an average birder who wants you to keep your cat indoors. Her life is run by her two dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

