Enrollment is strong at Montana's flagship universities

The flagship campuses of the Montana University System report strong enrollment and retention rates.

Montana State University in Bozeman is the first university in the history of the state to enroll over 17,000 students.

MSU says its headcount is one percent more than last fall’s total, which was itself a record.

MSU says its student retention rate is 78 percent. Retention measures the number of students who return for their second fall semester. According to education officials it’s considered an accurate predictor of eventual graduation rates.

West of the Divide, the University of Montana’s flagship campus in Missoula saw a nearly 6 percent boost in enrollment this fall over last to nearly 11,000 students.

UM’s student retention rate sits at almost 75 percent this fall, remaining near an all-time high.