Enrollment is strong at Montana's flagship universities

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published September 24, 2024 at 7:23 PM MDT
University of Montana students arrive to first-year student orientation in August 2024. The first-time freshmen class at UM is the largest enrolling class at the institution since 2015.
University of Montana
University of Montana students arrive to first-year student orientation in August 2024. The first-time freshmen class at UM is the largest enrolling class at the institution since 2015.

The flagship campuses of the Montana University System report strong enrollment and retention rates.

Montana State University in Bozeman is the first university in the history of the state to enroll over 17,000 students.

MSU says its headcount is one percent more than last fall’s total, which was itself a record.

MSU says its student retention rate is 78 percent. Retention measures the number of students who return for their second fall semester. According to education officials it’s considered an accurate predictor of eventual graduation rates.

West of the Divide, the University of Montana’s flagship campus in Missoula saw a nearly 6 percent boost in enrollment this fall over last to nearly 11,000 students.

UM’s student retention rate sits at almost 75 percent this fall, remaining near an all-time high.
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
