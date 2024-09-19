© 2024 MTPR
Montana’s housing market named least affordable in the country

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published September 19, 2024 at 6:41 PM MDT
United States REALTORS® Affordability Score for April 2024.
National Association of Realtors.
Montana’s housing market is the least affordable in the country. That’s according to data analysis by the National Association of Realtors.

According to data from Zillow’s Housing Index, average home prices have nearly doubled since the spring of 2020.

A National Association of Realtors analysis shows Montana has become the least affordable market in the country in that time, surpassing states like California and Idaho.

It compares average home prices to a state’s average income. Montana has the largest gap between the two.

The picture is not great for renters either. The Montana Budget and Policy Center found nearly a quarter of Montana renters spend more than half of their monthly income on rent.

The National Low Income Housing Coalition estimates Montana needs more than 30,000 affordable rentals to meet demand.

The 2023 Montana Legislature passed a series of bills aimed at increasing housing supply. Gov. Greg Gianforte’s Housing Task Force last month released a series of policy recommendations for lawmakers to consider when they reconvene in January.

Montana Budget and Policy CenterGreg GianforteMontana Housing Task ForceNational Low Income Housing Coalition MontanaHousing
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
See stories by John Hooks
