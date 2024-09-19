Montana’s housing market named least affordable in the country
Montana’s housing market is the least affordable in the country. That’s according to data analysis by the National Association of Realtors.
According to data from Zillow’s Housing Index, average home prices have nearly doubled since the spring of 2020.
A National Association of Realtors analysis shows Montana has become the least affordable market in the country in that time, surpassing states like California and Idaho.
It compares average home prices to a state’s average income. Montana has the largest gap between the two.
The picture is not great for renters either. The Montana Budget and Policy Center found nearly a quarter of Montana renters spend more than half of their monthly income on rent.
The National Low Income Housing Coalition estimates Montana needs more than 30,000 affordable rentals to meet demand.
The 2023 Montana Legislature passed a series of bills aimed at increasing housing supply. Gov. Greg Gianforte’s Housing Task Force last month released a series of policy recommendations for lawmakers to consider when they reconvene in January.
The Flathead Valley will not have a homeless shelter this winter. The Kalispell City Council voted Monday to revoke a local shelter's permit to operate.
The Kalispell City Council will vote on whether or not the Flathead Warming Center will be permitted to stay open.
The laws allow duplexes and accessory dwelling units — things like converted garage or basement apartments — to be built on lots zoned for single-family homes.
Gov. Greg Gianforte's Housing Task Force has finalized policy proposals to increase Montana's affordable housing stock. They recommend cutting regulations on where and how homes are built.
Missoula County Commissioners have approved a major subdivision near Frenchtown that is projected to bring over 400 housing units to the area over the next two decades.
A new program from The United Way of Northwestern Montana is helping pay for unhoused people in the Flathead Valley to move to places where they have a support network.
The Missoula City Council gave an initial green light to new restrictions on where unhoused people can live. That vote followed a marathon meeting that stretched into early Tuesday morning.
Montana has the fastest-growing housing market in the country, according to a recent report.
Veteran and low-income homeowners have until Monday to apply for property tax assistance programs.
Federal rental assistance isn't keeping up with Montana's surging rental market. A study in the Helena area aims to correct that.