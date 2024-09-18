© 2024 MTPR
Kalispell City Council revokes homeless shelter's operating permit

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published September 18, 2024 at 7:10 AM MDT
The Flathead Warming Center is a low-barrier shelter in Kalispell, MT. The shelter offers 50 beds for overnight stays and often has to turn people away when it's at capacity.
Aaron Bolton/Montana Public Radio
The Flathead Valley will not have a homeless shelter this winter. The Kalispell City Council voted Monday to revoke a local shelter’s permit to operate.

For months, neighbors of the Flathead Warming Center told council members that the shelter increased the number of unhoused people in the neighborhood. They argue that’s led to property damage and loitering.In a 6-3 vote, members revoked the permit. City Council Member Chad Graham has spearheaded the push to revoke the shelter’s permit. He says it hasn’t lived up to the permit’s conditions.

“The letter to the Kalispell planning board and zoning commission containing incorrect or untruthful statements to gain approval," said Graham.

Graham says the permit requires the shelter to provide transportation for guests out of the neighborhood and to prevent loitering.

Warming Center Executive Director Tanya Horn says the shelter has met all conditions of the permit. She says the shelter can’t provide transportation because the county no longer offers bus service in the area.

She says staff can only control what unhoused people do on shelter property.

“It is an expectation that we are to control behaviors of adults beyond our property. That is impossible. And that expectation is pretty unconstitutional," said Horn

The shelter was due to open in early October.

Horn says the shelter is considering its legal options.
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
