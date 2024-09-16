Briefs: Helicopter crash in Jefferson County; Weather disaster declarations

Three people survived a helicopter crash near Boulder on Sunday, according to local officials.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported the privately-owned helicopter crashed in a remote part of northwest Jefferson County.

The incident is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.

Gov. Greg Gianforte issued executive orders declaring severe weather-related disasters in three Montana communities.

On July 13th, a severe thunderstorm pummeled eastern Montana’s Miles City with wind gusts of up to 72 miles-per-hour, lightning strikes, and hail. The storm damaged vehicles, homes and commercial buildings.

In late August another powerful storm thrashed the southwest Montana communities of Stevensville and Hamilton. That destructive storm knocked down power lines and disrupted electrical service to thousands of residents, including Hamilton’s wastewater treatment plant.

A news release from the governor’s office said all the cities and electrical cooperatives spent considerable resources to repair the damage.

With the disaster declarations issued, Montana can use money from the state’s general fund to help the communities "get back on their feet as quickly as possible."