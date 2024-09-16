© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Briefs: Helicopter crash in Jefferson County; Weather disaster declarations

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks,
Edward F. O'Brien
Published September 16, 2024 at 5:44 PM MDT

Three people survived a helicopter crash near Boulder on Sunday, according to local officials.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported the privately-owned helicopter crashed in a remote part of northwest Jefferson County.

The incident is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.

Gov. Greg Gianforte issued executive orders declaring severe weather-related disasters in three Montana communities.

On July 13th, a severe thunderstorm pummeled eastern Montana’s Miles City with wind gusts of up to 72 miles-per-hour, lightning strikes, and hail. The storm damaged vehicles, homes and commercial buildings.

In late August another powerful storm thrashed the southwest Montana communities of Stevensville and Hamilton. That destructive storm knocked down power lines and disrupted electrical service to thousands of residents, including Hamilton’s wastewater treatment plant.

A news release from the governor’s office said all the cities and electrical cooperatives spent considerable resources to repair the damage.

With the disaster declarations issued, Montana can use money from the state’s general fund to help the communities "get back on their feet as quickly as possible."
Montana News
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
See stories by John Hooks
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu.  
(406) 243-4065
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
"The Wide Open" podcast from Montana Public Radio and the Montana Media Lab.
The Wide Open
Explore the places where we come together and fall apart. The Wide Open brings nuanced reporting on under-covered environmental issues. Our deep storytelling provides context to the forces shaping our lives — with plenty of adventure, wildlife and rich sound along the way.
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information