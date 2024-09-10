Kalispell city council vote could shut down Flathead Warming Center
Neighbors and businesses near the Flathead Warming Center in Kalispell say the shelter is increasing the presence of unhoused people. The shelter disputes those claims.
In July, the council delayed a vote on whether to revoke the Warming Center’s permit to stay open. Council members asked residents and the shelter to resolve their disagreements.
Warming Center director Tonya Horn told MTPR that neighbors' and businesses’ requests were unreasonable. They included hired security in the neighborhood, and that the shelter only serve people who've lived in the area for two years.
Kalispell Chamber of Commerce President Lorraine Clarno is serving as a mediator. She said a second scheduled meeting in August was called off.
The council is set to vote on the shelter’s permit Sept. 16. Horn says the shelter will take the city to court if its permit is revoked.
