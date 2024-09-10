© 2024 MTPR
Kalispell city council vote could shut down Flathead Warming Center

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published September 10, 2024 at 5:25 PM MDT

Neighbors and businesses near the Flathead Warming Center in Kalispell say the shelter is increasing the presence of unhoused people. The shelter disputes those claims.

In July, the council delayed a vote on whether to revoke the Warming Center’s permit to stay open. Council members asked residents and the shelter to resolve their disagreements.

Warming Center director Tonya Horn told MTPR that neighbors' and businesses’ requests were unreasonable. They included hired security in the neighborhood, and that the shelter only serve people who've lived in the area for two years.

Kalispell Chamber of Commerce President Lorraine Clarno is serving as a mediator. She said a second scheduled meeting in August was called off.

The council is set to vote on the shelter’s permit Sept. 16. Horn says the shelter will take the city to court if its permit is revoked.

Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
