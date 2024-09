Montana wildlife officials last week euthanized an adult male grizzly bear near Elliston. Officials say the bear became conditioned to human food sources.

The grizzly was traced to a series of conflicts over the month of August.

It began when the bear broke into a chicken coop in the Elk Park area north of Butte. The grizzly continued to seek food from chicken coops and garbage in Elk Park and Elliston.

Federal wildlife officials approved the euthanization.