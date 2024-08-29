© 2024 MTPR
Superintendent who pleaded no contest to a corporal punishment charge returns to work

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published August 29, 2024 at 8:01 PM MDT
Graphic: Montana news from Montana Public Radio

Students at a Flathead Valley school district are back in class. The district’s superintendent is also back in the building after he pleaded no contest to a corporal punishment charge involving a student.

Classes at the Helena Flats School District started Wednesday.

The district’s board of trustees voted unanimously in August to allow superintendent Andy Maheras to return to work in-person. Maheras initially pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge last year after allegedly grabbing a 12-year-old student and pushing him against a locker.

Following a plea agreement in July, Maheras paid a $285 fine and received a six-month deferred sentence.

Maheras at a recent school board meeting acknowledged “challenges” the school district has faced. He also outlined steps he said he’d taken to prevent future incidents.

“I’ve taken and completed a conflict resolution course, and I’ve done some reading with regard to handling behavior in a different approach,” Maheras told attendees.

Several parents asked whether he would issue an apology. Maheras did not do so during the meeting.

In an email to MTPR, school board member Keith Nelson said he felt Maheras’ plea deal was made with “a desire to do what is best for the school and the kids.”

Parents and teachers also spoke in support of Maheras’ character. Board members said the district’s principal will be handling student discipline moving forward.

MTPR requested comment from the superintendent, but did not hear back by deadline.
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana's journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station's morning voice in Fall 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
