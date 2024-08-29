© 2024 MTPR
Missoula's Climate Action Team awarded $130,000 in federal funding

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published August 29, 2024 at 6:47 PM MDT

The City of Missoula’s Climate Action Team has been awarded over 130,000 dollars of federal funding to improve energy efficiency and meet the city’s climate goals.

The city plans to make its operations carbon neutral by 2025, and have the broader community be carbon neutral by 2050. This funding will pay for staff to develop new voluntary construction codes for building projects that improve weatherization and electrification above state requirements.

The funding will also pay for staff to increase outreach efforts for electrification and the city’s goals to be powered by clean electricity by 2030. The funding is part of the Biden Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and has been awarded to 35 other state, local and tribal governments to lower energy costs and expand clean energy projects.
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Environmental Reporter. She covers wildlife, natural resources, climate change and agriculture stories. She worked at Utah Public Radio and Yellowstone Public Radio prior to joining MTPR, and in wildlife conservation before becoming a journalist. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University and is an average birder who wants you to keep your cat indoors. Her life is run by her two dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

