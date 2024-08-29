Missoula's Climate Action Team awarded $130,000 in federal funding

The City of Missoula’s Climate Action Team has been awarded over 130,000 dollars of federal funding to improve energy efficiency and meet the city’s climate goals.

The city plans to make its operations carbon neutral by 2025, and have the broader community be carbon neutral by 2050. This funding will pay for staff to develop new voluntary construction codes for building projects that improve weatherization and electrification above state requirements.

The funding will also pay for staff to increase outreach efforts for electrification and the city’s goals to be powered by clean electricity by 2030. The funding is part of the Biden Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and has been awarded to 35 other state, local and tribal governments to lower energy costs and expand clean energy projects.